Macquarie boss channels Goldman’s Gus Levy

MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alongside a “record” quarter, Shemara Wikramanayake touts her $53 bln bank’s “cautious” approach. At the same time, she is aggressively positioning it for the energy transition, evoking the former Wall Street CEO’s long-term greedy mantra. Volatility demands resolve and balance.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Macquarie on Feb. 8 said that improved market conditions led to a “record” three months through Dec. 31, without providing financial details. It described revenue from advisory, debt and equity capital raising, commodities and global markets, and sales from its private-capital business as “substantially up”.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.