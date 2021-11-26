Asian Markets
Macy's, Netflix, Pfizer
1 minute read
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
U.S. stock index futures slumped on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant.
At 8:53 ET, Dow e-minis were down 2.29% at 34,931. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.71% at 4,618.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.04% at 16,195.5.
Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.