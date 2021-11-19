Skip to main content
Magnit owner switch changes little for minorities

A customer shops at a supermarket in Moscow, Russia, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Magnit (MGNT.MM) is shuffling the shareholder pack once again. VTB (VTBR.MM) on Friday confirmed it was exiting the $9 billion Russian supermarket by selling 5% to the market and around 12% to fellow shareholder Marathon. The state-backed lender bought the shares from founder and Chief Executive Sergei Galitsky back in 2018.

The good news for minority investors is that Magnit has returned 64% to shareholders since February 2018, compared to just 1% at rival X5 . The bad news is that it came to e-commerce late, missing last year’s online shopping boom, and competition is fierce in food retail with newer entrants like VkusVill planning to list read more .

Other than that, it’s sort of as you were. Minorities will still co-exist alongside a big shareholder: Marathon will now have 29%. And Marathon co-founder Alexander Vinokurov also has a link to the Kremlin: he’s Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s son-in-law. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

