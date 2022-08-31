Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday amid concerns about global economic growth, while rebounding oil prices cushioned the fall in the region.

Oil prices recovered slightly as data pointed to firm U.S. fuel demand, providing respite after a 5% drop a day earlier on fears demand will suffer from increased China COVID curbs and central bank interest rate hikes.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, climbed 89 cents, or 0.9%, to $100.20 a barrel, trimming Tuesday's $5.78 loss.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) gained 0.2%, helped by a 0.9% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 0.7% increase in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU).

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) edged 0.2% higher, with conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) (IHC.AD) putting on 0.4%, on course to snap a five-day winning streak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.3%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) losing 0.8% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services (4013.SE) retreating 1.2%.

But shares of Saudi Telecom (7010.SE) advanced over 1%, after shareholders approved capital increase through issuance of bonus shares.

Inflation is near double-digit territory in many of the world's biggest economies, a level not seen in close to half a century. This could prompt central banks in the United States and Europe to resort to more aggressive interest rate hikes that could curtail economic growth and weigh on fuel demand. read more

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the kingdom, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed's policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

The Qatari benchmark (.QSI) dropped 0.4%, on track to extend losses for a third session.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.