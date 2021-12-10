Malaysia end-Nov palm stocks fall less than expected as exports disappoint

Summary MPOB data surprised traders with small decline in stocks

Rise in exports much lower than cargo surveyers' data

Production dropped more than anticipated

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil end-stocks for November beat market surveys with a smaller-than-expected decline as the rise in exports came in lower than estimates, data from the nation's palm oil board showed on Friday.

Production fell to a four-month low and stockpiles eased 0.96% from October to 1.82 million tonnes, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

"This is a shock to the market as the average trade guess was in the range of 1.72-1.78 million tonnes," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Crude palm oil production at the world's second-largest producer shrank 5.3% to 1.63 million tonnes, more than anticipated and hitting its lowest since July.

Exports rose 3.3% to 1.47 million tonnes, much lower than cargo surveyors' estimate of an 8% to 14% jump.

This is because MPOB data excludes shipments of used cooking oil, which saw a large volume of flows to the European Union in the cargo surveyors' data, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

For December, production may continue to see a decline of around 7%, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. "Thus all eyes will be on demand, especially in the first quarter of 2022."

Following is a breakdown of the MPOB figures and Reuters estimates for November (volumes in tonnes) :

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.