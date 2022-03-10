Malaysia Feb-end palm oil inventories fall less than expected as exports shrink

Summary Stocks fall 2% vs forecast of 11% decline

Exports fall 5% vs forecast of 8% rise

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of February were down much less than market expectations, while exports declined, industry regulator data showed on Thursday.

Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer of palm oil fell 2.12% from January to 1.52 million tonnes, its lowest level in seven months, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

"The MPOB report on first sight is slightly bearish as market was trading for a lower stock scenario of 1.29-1.38 million tonnes," Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

A Reuters survey had pegged inventories to drop 11.4%.

Production, which has been affected by severe labour shortages and flooding, contracted 9.26% to 1.14 million tonnes, a one year low.

February exports had been widely expected to climb, but instead also slid to one-year low. It fell 5.32% to 1.1 million tonnes.

Comparatively, cargo surveyors had estimated exports to rise between 7.2% and 9.6%.

Imports surged two folds to 149,833 tonnes.

"Exports to Middle East seem to have taken a large hit," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Prices will be under pressure, but the contract is still supported by a bullish external markets, he added.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for February (volumes in tonnes) :

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Rashmi Aich

