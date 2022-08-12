Malaysia Q2 GDP up 8.9% y/y, more than forecast

A view of a building site beneath the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's second-quarter economic output grew 8.9% from a year earlier, boosted by an expansion in domestic demand and resilient exports, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected an announcement of 6.7% growth in gross domestic product from a year earlier, accelerating from the 5% annual growth seen in the first quarter. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.