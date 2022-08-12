1 minute read
Malaysia Q2 GDP up 8.9% y/y, more than forecast
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's second-quarter economic output grew 8.9% from a year earlier, boosted by an expansion in domestic demand and resilient exports, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said on Friday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected an announcement of 6.7% growth in gross domestic product from a year earlier, accelerating from the 5% annual growth seen in the first quarter. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Bradley Perrett and Kanupriya Kapoor
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.