KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 - Malaysia's industrial production in August rose 13.6% from a year earlier, beating expectations, government data showed on Wednesday.

August's factory output had been forecast to expand 9.5%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.