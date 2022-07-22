Malaysia's June CPI up 3.4% y/y, higher than forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4% from a year earlier in June, government data showed on Friday.

The rise was more than the 3.1% growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and the 2.8% growth seen in May.

June's inflation was driven mainly by food items, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

