Malaysia's May CPI up 2.8% y/y, higher than forecast

India inflation likely to exceed top of RBI band until December, governor says

Macro Matters · June 24, 2022

India's central bank is on course to bring down prices but the retail inflation rate is likely to remain above the top end of its mandated target band until December, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an article in the Times of India on Friday.