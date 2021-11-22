Malaysia's Petronas sets crude oil price factors for December

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas (PETR.UL) has set the monthly price factors for December-loading crude as follows:

Petronas started setting price differentials, beta, on a monthly basis from January. The differential is added to the benchmark Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) price to derive values for four grades - Tapis Blend, Bintulu, Dulang, and Cendor.

Reporting by Florence Tan

