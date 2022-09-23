Markets In United Arab Emirates fall on recession fears

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Traders wait at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Stock exchanges in United Arab Emirates closed lower on Friday, tracking global equities, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates sharply and signalled a larger rates increase in the next few months to fight inflation.

MSCI's world stocks index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell to its lowest since mid-2020 on Friday, having lost about 12% in the month or so since Fed Chair Jerome Powell made clear that bringing down inflation would hurt. GLOB/MKT

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.7%, as nearly all its sectors slipped into the red and heavyweight real estate shares led the losses.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) fell 1.1% and state-run utility firm Dubai Electricity And Water Authority (DEWAA.DU) slid 1.6%.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was hiking its base rate by three quarters of a percentage point to 3.15% effective from Thursday, moving parallel with the Fed's third consecutive hike of that size as its currency is pegged to the dollar. read more

Abu Dhabi equities (.FTFADGI) slipped 0.7% with Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA.AD) declining 3% and port operator Abu Dhabi Ports Company (ADPORTS.AD) decreasing 1.5%.

Abu Dhabi-based hospital operator Burjeel Holdings is seeking local investors for its planned initial public offering, two sources said, scrapping plans to seek foreign investors after International Holding Company (IHC.AD) took a 15% stake this week. read more

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

