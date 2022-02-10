Mattel, Walt Disney, Datadog

Skip to main content
Wall Street's main indexes dropped at open on Thursday, with Big Tech leading declines, after hot inflation data stoked concerns about a more aggressive tightening policy by the Federal Reserve.

At 10:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.13% at 35,722.07. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.75% at 4,552.83 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.57% at 14,407.375.

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat profit forecast, PT hikes

BUZZ-Rises on revenue beat, strong subscriber growth

BUZZ-Surges after Q4 beat, strong outlook

BUZZ-Shares rise as Q4 revenue tops estimates

BUZZ-Slides on lower-than-expected Q4 revenue

BUZZ-Edges up on $250 mln deal to sell unit

BUZZ-Surges on cybersecurity tie up with GCC country

BUZZ-Eyes best day in three months on MSCI global index inclusion

BUZZ-Rises ahead of satellite launch for NASA

BUZZ-Falls as higher expenses drive wider Q1 loss

BUZZ-Down after weak Q4 results

BUZZ-Falls after report of California lawsuit over alleged discrimination

BUZZ-Up on report of mulling sale, other options

BUZZ-Drops after Q1 revenue forecast misses estimates

BUZZ-Falls as 2022 outlook falls short of expectations

BUZZ-Falls on plan to withdraw FDA application for liver disease device

BUZZ-Shares soar after Q4 results beat

BUZZ-Rises as stock buyback plan eclipses weak results

BUZZ-Shares gain after upbeat 2022 forecast

BUZZ-Drops on surprise Q3 loss, disappointing outlook

BUZZ-Targets 10%-13% earnings growth in 2022, shares rise

BUZZ-Rises on naming ex-Visa veteran Milotich as CFO

BUZZ-Shares rise after Q1 results beat

BUZZ-Drops as cancer drug seen 'pumping the breaks' in 2022

BUZZ-Slumps after wider Q4 loss, pandemic boom deflates

BUZZ-Up on deal with distributor of new energy commercial vehicles

BUZZ-Rises after Q4 earnings beat estimates

