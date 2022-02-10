Mattel, Walt Disney, Datadog, Quantum Corp

Megacap stocks dragged U.S. stock indexes lower on Thursday after a hotter consumer prices data raised fears the Federal Reserve will act aggressively to counter inflation, while Disney jumped after posting upbeat quarterly results.

At 12:22 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.18% at 35,704.6. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.37% at 4,570.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.36% at 14,438.465.

BUZZ-Mattel rises on upbeat profit forecast, PT hikes

BUZZ-Disney jumps after Q1 earnings beat estimates

BUZZ-Twilio surges after Q4 beat, strong outlook

BUZZ-iRobot slides on lower-than-expected Q4 revenue

BUZZ-SunPower Corp edges up on $250 mln deal to sell unit

BUZZ-IronNet surges on cybersecurity tie up with GCC country

BUZZ-Grab Holdings eyes best day in three months on MSCI global index inclusion

BUZZ-Astra Space rises ahead of satellite launch for NASA

BUZZ-Fluence Energy falls as higher expenses drive wider Q1 loss

BUZZ-Lumen Technologies down after weak Q4 results

BUZZ-Preferred Apartment Communities up on report of mulling sale, other options

BUZZ-Udemy drops after Q1 revenue forecast misses estimates

BUZZ-Endra falls on plan to withdraw FDA application for liver disease device

BUZZ-Datadog shares soar after Q4 results beat

BUZZ-Twitter rises as stock buyback plan eclipses weak results

BUZZ-Tapestry shares gain after upbeat 2022 forecast

BUZZ-Quantum Corp drops on surprise Q3 loss, disappointing outlook

BUZZ-Linde targets 10%-13% earnings growth in 2022, shares rise

BUZZ-Marqeta rises on naming ex-Visa veteran Milotich as CFO

BUZZ-Sonos shares rise after Q1 results beat

BUZZ-PBF up on Q4 profit beat, says 2022 refining backdrop looks favorable

BUZZ-LabCorp eyes best day in 2 months as results, forecast top estimates

BUZZ-Seagen drops as cancer drug seen 'pumping the breaks' in 2022

BUZZ-Vimeo slumps after wider Q4 loss, pandemic boom deflates

BUZZ-Jiuzi up on deal with distributor of new energy commercial vehicles

BUZZ-O'Reilly Automotive rises after Q4 earnings beat estimates

BUZZ-Canada Goose sinks after cutting full-year forecasts

BUZZ-Coca-Cola shares fizz up after beating Q4 estimates

BUZZ-Kellogg rises after co forecast annual profit above estimates

BUZZ-Impinj shares tumble after quarterly report, forecast

Compiled by Tiyashi Datta

