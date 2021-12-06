Mattress IPO puts Chinese mystery to bed

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The China Securities Regulatory Commission has helped solve one of the most frustrating puzzles in marketing history: Who’s the old white dude in Chinese mattress retailer DeRucci’s adverts? The silver-haired man in a mandarin-collar shirt, usually puffing on a pipe with a slightly upset expression, has been ubiquitous on billboards throughout Greater China and international airports for over a decade. For years people tried to figure out who he is.

The waiting is over, sort of. Deep in its prospectus for a potential Shenzhen float, DeRucci discloses that a certain Timothy James Kingman sold it the rights to his photo in 2009. State media is irate about Chinese consumers’ tendency to associate white people with quality. Yet De Rucci, which has tried to pass as French for years, attributed much of its marketing success to Kingman’s image, which it continues to use. Last year it made $700 million in sales.

Not all the CSRC’s questions have been answered, starting with who the hell is Kingman? The internet eagerly awaits its findings. (By Pete Sweeney)

