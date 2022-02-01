Asian Markets1 minute read
Med crude Urals, CPC Blend diffs ease in backwardated market
MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe eased further on flurry of offers and weak demand for February cargoes as steep backwardation in Brent market has put prompt barrels under pressure, trade sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
PLATTS WINDOW
- Trading firm Vitol offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Feb. 12-16 at dated Brent minus $2.10 per barrel before withdrawing.
- Trafigura offered a similar cargo on Feb. 15-19 at dated Brent minus $1.90 per barrel.
- Litasco offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Baltic ports on Feb. 17-21 at dated Brent minus $1.70.
- In Mediterranean, Litasco offered 140,000 tonnes of Urals from Novorossiisk over Feb. 13-17 at dated Brent minus $0.30 per barrel.
- Littasco sold to BP 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend over Feb. 13-17 at dated Brent minus $2.10 per barrel.
- There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Tuesday.
- NEWS
- OPEC's oil output in January has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, highlighting some producers' struggle to pump more even as prices trade at a seven-year high.
Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin;
