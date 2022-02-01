Med crude Urals, CPC Blend diffs ease in backwardated market

Trading firm Vitol offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Feb. 12-16 at dated Brent minus $2.10 per barrel before withdrawing.

Trafigura offered a similar cargo on Feb. 15-19 at dated Brent minus $1.90 per barrel.

Litasco offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals from Baltic ports on Feb. 17-21 at dated Brent minus $1.70.

In Mediterranean, Litasco offered 140,000 tonnes of Urals from Novorossiisk over Feb. 13-17 at dated Brent minus $0.30 per barrel.

Littasco sold to BP 85,000 tonnes of CPC Blend over Feb. 13-17 at dated Brent minus $2.10 per barrel.

There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Tuesday.