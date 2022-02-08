Med crude Urals diffs ease in Baltic, Azeri BTC exports set to decline in March

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials eased to dated Brent in northwest Europe on Tuesday as demand for February cargoes was weak, while sellers tried to place remaining volumes.

Backwardated market structure and worsening Urals refining margins drove buyers away from the market, traders said.

Winter storms in southern Russia are hampering oil operations in the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and loadings have been mostly suspended since the start of February, traders and port agents said on Tuesday.

Azeri BTC crude oil loadings from Turkey's Ceyhan port were set at 15.33 million barrels for March compared to 14.72 million barrels planned for February, the schedule showed on Tuesday.

On a daily basis, Azeri BTC exports will decline 6% from March to February, Reuters calculations showed.

PLATTS WINDOW

Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Baltic ports on Feb. 20-24 and on Feb. 21-25 at dated Brent minus $2.80 and $2.65 per barrel, respectively, but didn't find a buyer.

Italy's Eni offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Baltic ports on Feb. 22-26 at dated Brent minus 22-26 at dated Brent minus $2.65 per barrel, but also failed to find a buyer.

On CPC Blend Glencore offered 85,000 tonnes of the grade loading on Feb. 27-Mar. 3 at dated Brent minus $1.70 per barrel, but failed to find a buyer. At the same time BP bid for 85,000 tonnes of the grade loading on Mar. 6-10 at dated Brent minus $2 per barrel, but failed to find a seller.

There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Tuesday.

NEWS

BP's profits hit their highest in eight years in 2021, lifted by soaring gas and oil prices, as the company boosted share repurchases and accelerated plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low carbon energy. read more

