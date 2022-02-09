Med crude Urals diffs fall in Baltic, CPC Blend hits 10-month low

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials fell in northwest Europe to the widest discount against dated Brent since July last year as sellers struggled to find buyers, while a February cargo of CPC Blend changed hands at the weakest level since April 2021 during an afternoon trading session.

Urals oil sellers kept trying to attract buyers with low prices, while demand for the grade was very weak.

Market participants expect first March loading dates to emerge next week, while a handful of cargoes from the February loading plan are yet to be placed, according to the traders.

The CPC Blend loading plan for March is to be released this week, while February cargoes of the grade traded at weaker levels and demand for next month's barrels was fine, traders said.

PLATTS WINDOW

Vitol offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Baltic ports on Feb. 20-24 at dated Brent minus $3.50 per barrel, but failed to find a buyer.

Trafigura offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Baltic ports on Feb. 20-24 and on Feb. 21-25 at dated Brent minus $3.45 and $3.25 per barrel, respectively. It did not find a buyer either.

The cargoes were prompt, which explained weaker price estimates, traders said, but cargoes loading later in the month were also under pressure due to high availability of volumes.

BP bought 90,000 tonnes of CPC Blend loading on Feb. 19-23 at dated Brent minus $3 per barrel from Mercuria, traders said. It was the lowest in ten months, but the cargo was also prompt, traders said.

There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Wednesday.

NEWS

Petrol prices will remain high for a while both due to sustained demand and a lack of investments in production facilities over the last years, the head of French energy company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on Wednesday. read more

Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) will pay out $10 billion to shareholders this year after it reported record fourth-quarter pretax profits, joining European rivals in cashing in on a boom in oil and gas prices and sending its shares to a new high. read more

Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.