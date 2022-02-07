Skip to main content
Med crude Urals diffs stable, CPC Blend ease on weaker demand

1 minute read
MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials were unchanged, while CPC Blend discount to dated Brent widened amid low demand for February cargoes.

  • There were still several February cargoes of Urals oil available in the market, but buyers were slow to show interest, traders said.

PLATTS WINDOW

  • Vitol offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Feb. 18-22 at dated Brent minus $2.00 per barrel, firmer than recent estimates, but failed to find a buyer.
  • On CPC Blend Glencore offered 94,000 tonnes of the grade loading on Feb. 22-26 at dated Brent minus $2.45 per barrel, but failed to find a buyer.
  • There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Monday.
  • NEWS
  • The Biden administration is considering a Chevron Corp (CVX.N) proposal to allow the U.S. oil major to accept and trade Venezuelan oil cargoes to recoup unpaid debt, four people close to the discussions said. read more
  • Spanish oil major Repsol SA (REP.MC) is considering putting some of its Canadian assets for sale later this year as it looks to reap the benefits of higher oil and gas prices, four sources told Reuters on Monday. read more
Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Susan Fenton

