Med crude Urals diffs stable, CPC Blend ease on weaker demand
MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials were unchanged, while CPC Blend discount to dated Brent widened amid low demand for February cargoes.
- There were still several February cargoes of Urals oil available in the market, but buyers were slow to show interest, traders said.
PLATTS WINDOW
- Vitol offered 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Feb. 18-22 at dated Brent minus $2.00 per barrel, firmer than recent estimates, but failed to find a buyer.
- On CPC Blend Glencore offered 94,000 tonnes of the grade loading on Feb. 22-26 at dated Brent minus $2.45 per barrel, but failed to find a buyer.
- There were no bids or offers for Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Monday.
- NEWS
Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Susan Fenton
