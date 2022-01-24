Asian Markets1 minute read
Med crude Urals diffs steady ahead of Feb loading schedule, Rosneft issues tender
MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials to dated Brent were steady on Monday ahead of Russia's full provisional loading plan for February, while Rosneft issued a jumbo tender to sell Urals loading from Baltic ports and Novorossiisk between April and September 2022.
- Traders expected loading dates for Russian Urals for the full month of February to emerge on Tuesday.
TENDER
- Russia's state oil giant Rosneft issued a tender to sell between 2.52 million tonnes and 11.28 million tonnes of Urals oil between April and September 2022.
- The tender closes on Jan. 28 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT). The results will be announced to participants no later than March 5.
PLATTS WINDOW
- There were no bids or offers for Urals, CPC Blend or Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Monday.
- NEWS
- Oil prices fell, hit by a stronger dollar and investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected rises to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. read more
- Algeria's Sonatrach set the official selling price (OSP) of its February-loading Saharan blend crude cargoes at a $2.70 per barrel premium to dated Brent.
Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by David Evans
