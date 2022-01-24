Med crude Urals diffs steady ahead of Feb loading schedule, Rosneft issues tender

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials to dated Brent were steady on Monday ahead of Russia's full provisional loading plan for February, while Rosneft issued a jumbo tender to sell Urals loading from Baltic ports and Novorossiisk between April and September 2022.

Traders expected loading dates for Russian Urals for the full month of February to emerge on Tuesday.

TENDER

Russia's state oil giant Rosneft issued a tender to sell between 2.52 million tonnes and 11.28 million tonnes of Urals oil between April and September 2022.

The tender closes on Jan. 28 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT). The results will be announced to participants no later than March 5.

PLATTS WINDOW

There were no bids or offers for Urals, CPC Blend or Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Monday.

NEWS

Oil prices fell, hit by a stronger dollar and investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected rises to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. read more

Algeria's Sonatrach set the official selling price (OSP) of its February-loading Saharan blend crude cargoes at a $2.70 per barrel premium to dated Brent.

