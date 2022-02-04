Med crude Urals difs up in NWE as trade focus shifts to late February - early March

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Urals crude differentials in northwest Europe firmed on Friday as trade focus is gradually shifting to barrels loading in late February-early March, while several sellers of the grade still have unsold prompt cargoes, traders said.

Oil prices surged to fresh seven-year highs on Friday built on ongoing worries about supply disruptions fueled by frigid U.S. weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers. read more

Russian oil producer Rosneft will supply a total of 100 million tonnes of oil to China's CNPC through Kazakhstan over 10 years under a deal signed on Friday, Rosneft said. read more

Rosneft's new oil deal with Сhina was worth $80 billion, the company said. read more

PLATTS WINDOW

Glencore bid for 100,000 tonnes of Urals oil loading from Primorsk or Ust-Luga on Feb. 25-Mar. 1 at dated Brent minus $2.30 per barrel.

Eni offered a similar cargo on Feb. 20-24 at dated Brent minus $2.80 per barrel.

In Mediterranean, Litasco offered 140,000 tonnes of Urals from Novorossiisk over Feb. 14-18 at dated Brent minus $0.70 per barrel.

There were no bids or offers for CPC Blend or Azeri BTC in the Platts window on Friday.

NEWS

Port closures due to bad weather have reduced Libyan oil output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) because of inadequate storage facilities, National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Friday.

Kazakhstan has asked the foreign companies operating its main oilfields to supply the domestic market so it can boost its refining industry and tackle the rising fuel prices that led to violent protests in January. read more

Russia is expected to have 1.635 million tonnes of primary oil refining capacity offline in March, Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday, up 58% from the most recent estimate for February.

Reporting by Olga Yagova and Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Richard Chang

