Asian Markets1 minute read
Meta, Tesla, Snap
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, with Nasdaq futures down nearly 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' disappointing forecast triggered a slump in other technology companies and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.
At 6:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.26% at 35,399. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.07% at 4,528.25 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.15% at 14,789.
Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.