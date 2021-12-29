Microsoft, Didi, Applied UV

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, as heavyweight Tesla gained, while hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant is less deadly than the previous strain calmed investors amid daily cases in the country hitting a record high.

At 6:48 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.03% at 36,293. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.08% at 4,782.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.21% at 16,523.

** Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O): up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Microsoft's Azure well-positioned going into 2022 - Evercore

** Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Didi plans listing stock 'by introduction' in Hong Kong

** Applied UV Inc (AUVI.O): down 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Applied UV drops after pricing common stock offering

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

