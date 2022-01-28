Middle East Crude Benchmarks mixed as end-of-month trade picks up

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai were mixed on Friday amid a spike in trade liquidity for cargoes of the oil in the Platts window.

WINDOW

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps rose 4 cents to a six-session high of $2.40 a barrel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Unipec will deliver one Upper Zakum and one Oman crude cargoes to TotalEnergies following the deals on Thursday.

Hengli will also deliver an Upper Zakum crude cargo to Total Energies.

The French major has so far this month lifted ten such cargoes.

PRICES ($/BBL)

SUPPLY

Russian oil and gas condensate output has risen to 10.99 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in January, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Friday, up from 10.90 million bpd in December.

Russia's Surgutneftegaz awarded in a spot tender on Thursday 500,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil loading from Baltic Sea ports in the end of February, traders said.

At least three cargoes were sold to China's Unipec, while buyers of remaining 200,000 tonnes remained unknown.

Total exports of four of Nigeria's main crude oil grades are set to fall in March to 460,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 493,000 bpd planned for February, according to loading programmes seen by traders. read more

REFINING

Russia's planned offline primary oil refining capacity for February has been lowered by 6.3% from a previous estimate to 692,000 tonnes, Refinitiv data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

For crude prices, oil product cracks and refining margins, please click on the RICs below.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.