Middle East Crude Benchmarks slip; Al-Shaheen premium hikes

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman, Dubai and Murban shaded weaker on Friday as major oil producers strive to bring more supply to the market to offset the embargos on Russian cargos, while policymakers around the globe mull tapering inflation.

Qatar Energy has sold four May-loading crude cargoes via tenders at record premiums after buyers avoided Russian oil amid fears of Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Spot premiums for al-Shaheen crude nearly tripled from the previous month after the producer sold two al-Shaheen crude cargoes to Unipec and PetroChina at about $12 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said. The cargoes will load on May 2-3 and 29-30.

Exports of Malaysia's flagship Kimanis crude oil are set to fall to six cargoes in May, down two from April, due to maintenance at oilfields offshore Sabah, a preliminary loading schedule showed on Friday. read more

Sinopec's (600028.SS) 250,000 barrels-per-day Yangzi refinery will shut down its whole plant for a 61-day planned maintenance, starting from March 15, according to a company statement.

Kuwait raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for two crude grades it sells to Asia in April from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Friday. read more

The producer has set April Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $4.80 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, up $2.25 from the previous month.

It also raised the April Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $5.95 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, up $2.60.

The price hike for KEC was 10 cents more than that for Saudi's Arab Medium crude in the same month.

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps fell 61 cents to $11.48 a barrel.

India's ONGC Videsh failed to get bids in its tender to sell 700,000 barrels of Russian Sokol crude in a growing backlash against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said. read more

This was the first tender by ONGC Videsh, since the war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Norwegian state oil company Equinor (EQNR.OL) has stopped trading Russian oil as it winds down operations there in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Canada is studying ways to increase pipeline utilization to boost crude exports as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian oil. read more

European Union leaders are set to agree on Thursday to cut their reliance on Russian fossil fuels, although they are divided over whether to cap gas prices and to sanction oil imports as Moscow wages war in Ukraine. read more

The European Central Bank will stop pumping money into financial markets this summer, it said on Thursday, paving the way for an increase in interest rates as soaring inflation outweighs concerns about the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

