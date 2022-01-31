Middle East Crude Dubai climbs tracking similar gains in global benchmarks

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmark Dubai climbed on Monday amid active trading ahead of Lunar New Year holidays.

Asia oil markets will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the holidays.

Global benchmark crude prices rose more than 1% on Monday to near 7-year highs hit in the previous session, while supply concerns and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East put prices on track for their biggest monthly gain in almost a year.

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps rose 5 cents to an eight-session high of $2.45 a barrel.

Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas [RIC:RIC:RIC:PETR.UL] has set the monthly price differentials for four February-loading crude grades.

Petronas started setting price differentials, beta, on a monthly basis from January 2021. The differential is added to the benchmark Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) price to derive values for four grades - Tapis Blend, Bintulu, Dulang, and Cendor.

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Rashmi Aich

