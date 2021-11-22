Middle East Crude-Dubai falls as trade dwindles

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmarks Oman edged up on Monday while Dubai cash premium slipped near the lowest this month as trade volume dwindled on the Platts window.

There was only one deal between Koch and BP, down from more than 10 partials traded daily over past two weeks.

Asia's crude markets remained under pressure from a possible coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release among top consuming nations led by the United States.

Japanese officials are working on ways to get around restrictions on releasing national reserves of crude in tandem with other major economies to dampen prices, four government sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters. read more

One of the sources said the government was looking into releasing from the portion of the state-held stocks outside the minimum amount required as a legal workaround.

Officials are also looking at private stocks that are part of the national reserve, which some advisers argue can be released without restrictions, a second source said.

In the sweet crude market, PV Oil has sold January-loading Rang Dong and Su Tu Den crude to domestic refiner Binh Son at premiums of more than $3 a barrel to dated Brent and Taiwan's CPC issued a tender seeking sweet crude for February arrival.

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps fell 11 cents to $3.15 a barrel after Koch sold a Dubai partial to BP at $78.30.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) fell 4.2% on Monday as India's largest firm halted a stake sale in its oil-to-chemicals business to Saudi Arabia's Aramco (2222.SE) and pulled back from a potential spinoff of its most profitable unit. read more

Saudi Arabia held its position as the biggest supplier of crude oil to China for an 11th month in a row in October, with volumes up 19.5% from a year ago, customs data showed on Sunday. read more

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones at several Saudi Arabian cities, including at Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah. read more

The recent declines in oil prices were "excessive" given that the oil market remains in a deficit, Goldman Sachs said, adding that it reiterates its $85-per-barrel forecast for the fourth quarter. read more

State oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is weighing an initial public offering of its marine services, logistics and shipping arm next year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Aditya Soni

