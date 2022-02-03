Middle East Crude Dubai slips in limited trade activity

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Middle East crude benchmark Dubai slipped on Thursday amid limited trade volumes as Asian participants were away for Lunar New Year holidays.

Global benchmark oil prices eased on Thursday following weak U.S. payrolls data and some profit-taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.

Cash Dubai's premium to swaps rose 55 cents to a more than two-month high of $3 a barrel.

The Quality Premium for April-loading Murban crude oil is $0.8277 a barrel and will be effective for trade in April-loading cargoes during the Platts Market on Close assessment process through February, S&P Global Platts said in a note to subscribers on Thursday.

In January, the Quality Premium for March-loading Murban crude was $0.7470 a barrel, Platts said.

OPEC+ agreed on Wednesday to stick to moderate rises in its oil output with the group already struggling to meet existing targets and wary of responding to calls on its strained capacity for more crude from top consumers to cap surging prices. read more

U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories fell last week as fuel demand increased to its highest level since August 2019, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi

