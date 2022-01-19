MIDEAST DEBT Underwhelming Aramco pipelines-linked bonds signal risk for longer tenor Gulf debt

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - An underwhelming bond sale by investors in Aramco's oil pipelines points to new risks for longer tenor deals from the Gulf, especially unconventional structures, as investors become more selective amid ample supply and worries over a more hawkish Fed.

EIG Pearl Holdings, led by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners, sold $2.5 billion in dual-tranche amortising bonds on Thursday - far short of the $3.5-4.4 billion it was seeking.

Such infrastructure-linked deals out of the Gulf typically target mainly U.S. and European investors, who were kept busy last week with sharp moves in several emerging markets' (EM) debt as well as rising Treasury yields and fears the Fed - already tapering its pandemic-linked bond-buying programme since November - could raise rates sooner than expected.

Orders peaked at around $5 billion and the spreads were unchanged from initial price thoughts - uncommon for Gulf deals, particularly ones associated with big names like Aramco.

"It is more like a project-based bond, and such deals, from my experience, demand from investor side more time to better assess credit and structure risk," said Sergey Dergachev, a fund manager at Union Investment, who passed on the deal along with several other EM and Gulf-focused fund managers who spoke to Reuters.

"It is the flurry of new issues and many debut issues which came last week ... where investors need to prioritize where to focus on," he said.

EIG Pearl aimed to refinance a $10.8 billion bridge loan that backed its acquisition of 49% of Aramco Oil Pipelines Company (AOPC) over two or three bond deals, sources have said. AOPC will get fixed tariff payments from Aramco for 25 years under a usage lease rights deal between them.

After the first bond sale - already delayed from the fourth quarter - missed its size target, those plans are almost certain to shift as increasingly cautious investors are spoiled for choice. EIG declined to comment.

A likely $12-14 billion loan backing a similar deal for Aramco's gas pipelines is also expected to be refinanced via several bond sales in similar fashion.

BETTER OPPORTUNITIES

The tough market conditions are in stark contrast to much of the past several years, when Gulf governments and companies issued record amounts amid historically low rates and as investors hunted for opportunities to deploy ample liquidity.

Fitch Ratings, which expected an 'A' rating for the bonds, said ahead of the issuance that "failure to refinance the bridge facility in a timely manner" could lead to negative rating action.

Some investors in the Gulf picked up some of the EIG Pearl paper, which had tranches with a weighted average life of 10-1/2 and 23.7 Years. read more

"I think it was right around fair value. But at IPT (initial price thoughts) there was a concern that if so, with the usual tightening, it would end up too expensive," said an investor based in the region, who also invested in bonds issued by Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan, which he said had "the added benefit of green uses." read more

Even some investors in Saudi Arabia saw better offerings elsewhere, with one in Riyadh saying that while the deal is widely viewed - including by Fitch - as carrying Aramco risk, it was "a bit different as the company is based in Luxembourg."

"There were better opportunities ... (including from) SNB and that is why we decided not to go for it," he said, referring to a $750 million sale last week of 'sustainable' sukuk by Saudi Arabia's largest bank. read more

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Dubai and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Riyadh; Editing by Kim Coghill

