Moody's says Dubai's DEWA privatisation risks being credit negative

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The privatisation of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) could be credit negative for the state-backed utility due to risk the government may seek to enhance value for prospective shareholders at the expense of creditors, Moody's said in a statement.

The Dubai government plans a stock market flotation of utility DEWA, among 10 state-backed companies to be listed as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse, it announced earlier this month . read more

Moody's, which rates DEWA at Baa2, said there is a risk that the company's financial policies will become more aggressive as a result of the privatisation and that could deteriorate its credit metrics.

"DEWA's credit metrics are currently very strong, thanks to a supportive tariff structure and conservative financial policies that have resulted in a strong balance sheet," Moody's noted.

An adjustment of company's dividend policy or leverage to levels similar to other listed utilities in the region would lead to a material deterioration of the company's credit metrics and financial profile, it said.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans

