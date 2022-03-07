Mosaic, Raytheon, Capri

U.S. stock indexes tumbled more than 1% on Monday as the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about spiraling inflation.

At 10:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.22% at 33,203.04. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.91% at 4,289.47 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.67% at 13,090.842.

** Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O): down 2.0% BUZZ-Coinbase says users from sanctioned countries can no longer open accounts

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 1.6%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 2.9%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 1.1% BUZZ-Banks stocks slide; Citigroup tumbles on Jefferies downgrade

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 1.6%

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 3.3% BUZZ-Oil companies jump as crude prices surge to highest since 2008 read more

** Miner Newmont Corp (NEM.N): up 2.8%

** Barrick Gold Corp : up 1.9%

** Anglogold Ashanti Ltd : up 2.3% BUZZ-Gold miners jump as bullion prices touch over 18-month high

** Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE.O): down 11.1% BUZZ-Slumps after flagging doubts over remaining a 'going concern'

** Squarespace Inc (SQSP.N): down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q1 revenue forecast

** American Express Co (AXP.N): down 4.7%

** Visa Inc (V.N): down 3.8%

** Mastercard Inc : down 4.1% BUZZ-Payment companies fall after suspending Russia operations

** OptiNose Inc (OPTN.O): up 1.8% BUZZ-Jumps 60% as chronic sinus treatment meets main goals in study

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): down 0.6% BUZZ-Citi cuts PT on Broadcom, shares fall

** Ciena Corp : down 8.5% BUZZ-Down on missing Q1 revenue estimates USN

** TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD.O): up 42.7% BUZZ-Rises on selling prescription service unit to GoodRx

** Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS.O): up 7.6%

** Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL.N): up 7.0%

BUZZ-Oasis, Whiting jump on $3.52 bln deal

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): up 4.2%

** Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N): up 4.0%

** Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N): up 2.3%

BUZZ-Defense stocks climb as Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 12th day

** Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW.O): up 12.2%

BUZZ- To acquire Yahoo's Edgecast in deal valued at $300 mln

** Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV.O): up 24.3%

BUZZ-Gains after Chelsea Clinton discloses stock buy

** Nutrien Ltd : up 5.0%

** Mosaic Co (MOS.N): up 5.3%

** CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N): up 8.0%

BUZZ-Potash producers eye record highs as Ukraine crisis stokes supply concerns

** Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP.O): up 4.0%

BUZZ-Gains on FDA orphan drug tag for lung cancer treatment

** Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N): down 10.2%

BUZZ-Down after prospective CEO steps down

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

