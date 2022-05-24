Most Gulf bourses in red on growth worries; Saudi gains

Screens displaying stock information are seen as investors look on at the Dubai Financial Market, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

May 24 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, tracking a retreat in global peers on fears of slowing economic growth, with only the Saudi index bucking the trend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) dropped 2.5%, falling the most in the region, dragged down by a 3% slide in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

Separately, Abu Dhabi-headquartered petrochemicals firm Borouge said on Monday it secured seven cornerstone investors, including India's wealthy Adani family, for its $2 billion initial public offering. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gulf oil producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors. read more

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.5%, ending three sessions of losses, helped by a 1.7% rise in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE).

The Saudi stock market inched higher after month-long price corrections as investors returned to buying, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

"The market is benefiting from the positive economic forecasts for the country and could see traders snap up buying opportunities."

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) retreated 1.5%, hit by a 3.2% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 1.5% decrease in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU).

The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.4%, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) losing 1%.

Shares in the region lost ground in recent weeks amid anxiety about fast-rising inflation that will drive a sharp increase in interest rates and put global economic growth at risk.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) was down 1%, weighed down by a 3.5% decline in Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY.CA)

According to Mourad, an atmosphere of caution remained and the market could see some increases if international investors return to buy the dip.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.