Most Gulf markets subdued as sliding oil prices spook investors

Investors walk under a stock index board at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Most gulf markets traded on the back foot on Thursday and Saudi Arabia fell deeper in the red as a global slowdown stoked fears on oil demand, tumbling its prices to multi-month lows.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) settled 0.3% lower and ran into a fourth straight loss after its financial and energy shares came under selling pressure.

Saudi National Bank (1180.SE) shed 1.9% and oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) lost 1%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Dubai index (.DFMGI) dropped 0.7% and was heading for a second consecutive weekly decline. Financial shares led most other sectors lower.

The region's trade and tourism hub is facing headwinds from slower-than-expected growth this year and next in its property prices. read more

The rising inflationary trends and higher interest rates globally are staving off particularly foreigners from buying properties in the emirate that counts real estate a key sector.

The Abu Dhabi index (.FTFADGI) gained 0.7% after recent waves of sales turned the market attractive for investors looking to buy into weakness.

"The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded after accumulating losses for almost a month," said Ahmed Ayoub, chief business development office at Trader's Hub. "Traders could push the market to the upside to a certain extent after this price correction phase".

The two back-to-back sessions of gains have put the index on track for a weekly upswing after languishing in the red for three straight weeks.

Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) edged 0.3% higher as most sectors settled in positive territory on the back of foreign capital flows. Rising consumer prices, shooting up nearly 15% in the last month, however, capped the index gains.

The Egyptian stock market rebounded to a certain extent thanks to an influx of international investors. However, the market remains under pressure as inflation continues to rise, added Ayoub.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.