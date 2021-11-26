Netflix, Chevron, American Airlines

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures slumped on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff, as the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant spooked investors ahead of a short trading session.

At 6:35 ET, Dow e-minis were down 2.21% at 34,960. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.68% at 4,620.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.96% at 16,209.5.

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

