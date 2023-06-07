Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos to visit S.Korea this month - Yonhap















June 7 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc's (NFLX.O) co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos is planning a two-day visit to South Korea from June 20 to meet Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and other key officials, Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Sarandos' decision to visit comes about two months after the U.S. streaming service announced its plans to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies and unscripted shows.

Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Sarandos met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington in April, catering to international success enjoyed by South Korea's entertainment industry in recent years.

Known as the "Korean Wave" or Hallyu, the country's entertainment industry has enjoyed a global boom in recent years. Its music market, led by K-pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink, have been leading the charge.

Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











