New Aussie central bank boss faces two-front war

MELBOURNE, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Michele Bullock cannot count on a honeymoon period when she takes over at the Reserve Bank of Australia in September. The country’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Friday unveiled her appointment as the central bank’s first female governor after deciding not to extend gaffe-prone Philip Lowe’s seven-year tenure. By the time she steps up, Bullock, currently deputy governor, will probably face an economic war on two fronts.

Lowe is a fall guy for the failure by global central banks to take rising prices seriously following the pandemic. He compounded his error by saying in 2021 that absent wage increases he didn’t expect rates to increase until 2024, and then last year added he was “sorry if people listen to what we said and then acted on that”. The RBA has hiked rates 12 times in the current tightening cycle. The heat will at least stay on Lowe if the bank again raises rates at either of the two monetary policy meetings before the handover.

Bullock will lead slightly more independent institution where the governor wields a tad less power. At present, the governor alone signs off on the decision, and who votes for or against is not made public. That will change as part of a review Chalmers approved in April. The overhaul also will remove the treasurer’s admittedly never-used ability to reverse interest-rate decisions, will reduce the number of policy meetings a year, and create two boards, one run by an independent chair to manage the bank, and the other by the governor to set interest rates and packed with more experts in economics and the financial system than at present.

It will be far from an easy ride for the new boss, however. Though the jobless rate is below 4% - thus qualifying as full employment in the RBA’s book – economic growth slowed to just 0.2% in the first quarter. Adjusted to strip out the effect of higher-than-average immigration following the reopening of the country’s borders, growth contracted 0.2% on a per capita basis. Consumer and property sectors are starting to waver. As recession risks rise, Bullock may soon have to cut borrowing costs.

But inflation at 5.4% remains well above the RBA’s 2%-3% target. Meanwhile the El Nino phenomenon brewing in the Pacific Ocean is likely to bring hot, dry weather to Australia that can reduce crop yields and push up food prices. As an insider, Bullock brings some stability to tricky balancing act ahead.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Michele Bullock will be the next governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, the country’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced on July 14. Currently deputy governor, she will be the first woman to run the central bank and replaces Philip Lowe, who will leave on Sept. 17 after Chalmers decided not to extend his seven-year term.

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.















Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.