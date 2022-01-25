New backer would fuel Aussie hydrogen hype machine

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fortescue’s ambitious plans to use the gas for renewable energy help it trade at a premium to mining peers. Scant detail raises concerns, however. Chair Andrew Forrest could ease them by selling a stake in the FFI green unit, as GM and Ford did with their self-driving outfits.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Fortescue Metals on Jan. 25 reported record iron-ore shipments of 93.1 metric tonnes in the six months to the end of December, a half-year record for the company.

- A day earlier, Fortescue said it had agreed to buy Williams Advanced Engineering for 134 million pounds ($222 million) to help it develop electric batteries for freight trains, haulage trucks and industrial heavy mobile equipment.

- Both Fortescue and Anglo American started working with WAE, once part of the Williams Formula One racing team, in 2021 to develop fossil fuel-free haulage trucks. WAE will become part of the miner’s green energy subsidiary, Fortescue Future Industries.

