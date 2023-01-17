New BOJ governor nominee likely to be presented to Diet Feb 10 - sources















TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is likely to present its nominees for the next central bank governor and two Bank of Japan (BOJ) deputy governors on Feb. 10, four government and ruling party officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

There is a chance the date could be pushed forward by several days depending on developments in parliament, which convenes on Jan. 23, one of the officials said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The nominees, if approved by both houses of parliament, will succeed BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his two deputies, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe.

Kuroda's term ends on April 8, while those of Amamiya and Wakatabe expire on March 19.

Approval of the nominees is a near certainty given the ruling coalition's majority in both chambers of parliament.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











