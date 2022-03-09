Nickel’s emergency stop creates longer-term issues

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has yanked the handbrake. The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing-owned bourse on Tuesday took the extraordinary step of not only suspending trading in nickel, but wiping trades made during the day. For producers trying to navigate an increasingly fraught market, it adds new layers of angst.

The LME’s stance has some logic. Concerns about the impact of the war in Ukraine had already pushed nickel prices near all-time highs of nearly $50,000 a tonne on Monday, given that Russia controls 10% of nickel supply. But soon after Tuesday’s opening they had doubled to $100,000 a tonne.

That big jump was a big problem for anyone who had bet against the metal, including miners that use commodity markets to hedge future production. The LME also lacks the daily price limits that stop trading when prices go haywire, as seen in other exchanges like Shanghai. As a result, it had to shutter to stop counterparties going bust from increasingly exorbitant margin calls. Whenever the market reopens, trades will be reset to where they were at Monday’s close.

Traders in other commodities can reassure themselves that London’s nickel market has its peculiarities. Reuters reports that Chinese producer Tsingshan Holding Group had amassed a large short position, while an unnamed player had a large holding of physical stocks. LME rules meant that Tsingshan had to physically deliver the contracts with appropriate quality metal as nickel prices soared, which it may have found challenging read more . The resulting scramble may have pushed up prices further.

Still, the LME’s shock move has implications for all commodity markets. Big consumers such as carmakers may get their product from longer-term contracts, but most need smooth markets to hedge. So do producers and miners tasked with delivering a 50% increase in nickel by 2030 for the energy transition read more . If commodity markets break down, both consumers and producers will have less confidence in their ability to manage risks, and feed that into prices. Nickel is far from the only volatile commodity: in the UK the price of gas contracts for delivery in May doubled earlier this week.

The LME’s action may have been why the share prices of U.S. exchanges Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N) and $80 billion CME (CME.O) fell as much as 5% on Tuesday, as investors fretted that the shuttering might herald an era in which big commodity-driven losses overwhelm exchanges’ ability to manage them. Those fears may be overblown, but the risk is that increasingly volatile markets will force trading venues to take further unpredictable actions.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Nickel prices more than doubled on March 8, forcing the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt trading in the metal used in stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles.

- LME nickel for delivery in three months was up 66% at $80,000 a tonne when trading was stopped, having earlier been driven to a record $101,365.

- China’s Tsingshan Holding Group bought large amounts of nickel to reduce its short bets on the metal and its exposure to costly margin calls, turbocharging a record rally fuelled by the conflict in Ukraine, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

- Tsingshan won credit promises from banks including JPMorgan and China Construction Bank to help meet margin calls, Bloomberg reported on March 9.

- Russia supplies the world with about 10% of its nickel needs.

- The LME was forced to halt trading in nickel and said it would cancel trades after the price rally. In an attempt to maintain market stability, the LME has also imposed a mechanism to allow counterparties to defer the delivery of base metals in physically settled contracts, citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tightness in the market.

- Inventories of nickel in LME-registered warehouses stand at 75,012 tonnes, their lowest since 2019.

- U.S. exchanges CME and Intercontinental Exchange, which also undertake clearing, both fell over 5.5% on March 8.

