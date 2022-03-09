Nike, Ebix, Cano Health

The tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 3% on Wednesday, leading a rally on Wall Street as sharp losses this week from worries over the fallout of the Ukraine crisis saw investors scoop up beaten-down stocks, with sentiment lifted by a pullback in oil prices.

At 13:02 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 2.37% at 33,407.05. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 2.74% at 4,284.89 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 3.37% at 13,226.426.

** Bumble Inc (BMBL.O): up 43.9% BUZZ-Jumps after Q4 profit beat; co to discontinue operations in Russia

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 3.1% BUZZ-New iPhone SE can help Apple increase TAM, compete more, say analysts

** Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 5.3% BUZZ-Down after CEO says Russia-Ukraine conflict will weigh on Q1 results

** Palantir Technologies Inc : up 7.0% BUZZ-Up as Piper starts coverage with 'overweight' on growth prospects

** Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA.O): up 15.3%

** Coinbase Global (COIN.O): up 10.6%

** Riot Blockchain (RIOT.O): up 12.5% BUZZ-Crypto stocks, ETFs gain as Yellen allays crackdown fears

** Newmont Corp (NEM.N): down 3.2%

** Barrick Gold Corp : down 4.9%

** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd : down 2.6% BUZZ-Gold miners ease as bullion prices fall

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): up 5.2%

** Bank of America Corp (BAC.N): up 7.7%

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): up 6.1% BUZZ-Big U.S. banks gain as Treasury yield curve steepens

** YEXT Inc : down 14.5% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q4 earnings, top executives departure YEXT.N

** Ero Copper Corp : up 1.0% BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 results

** XPO Logistics Inc (XPO.N): up 14.6% BUZZ-XPO to spin off high-tech truck brokerage business, shares jump

** CrowdStrike Holdings Inc : up 5.5% BUZZ-PREVIEW-CrowdStrike shares rise ahead of Q4 results

** Thor Industries Inc (THO.N): up 2.7% BUZZ-Jumps on strong earnings, bullish outlook

** Netflix Inc : up 5.4% BUZZ-Netflix up as Wedbush upgrades to 'neutral' on future prospects

** Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O): down 4.6% BUZZ-Tumbles after PT cuts, outlook disappoints Wall Street

** MongoDB Inc (MDB.O): up 17.0% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast, results

** Camber Energy Inc : down 11.3% BUZZ-Energy cos fall on lower crude prices as investors assess Russian oil ban impact

** Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK.O): down 14.9% BUZZ-Slides as Apache's share sale prices

** Discovery Inc (DISCA.O): up 1.3% BUZZ-Discovery joins Disney, Netflix in suspending services in Russia

** Match Group Inc (MTCH.O): up 13.4% BUZZ-Match Group gains, BMO upgrades to 'outperform'

** Oatly Group AB (OTLY.O): down 1.0% BUZZ-Hits record low as 2022 targets disappoint

** Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR.O): up 6.0% BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades Nektar to 'outperform' ahead of data on lead drug

** Imperial Petroleum (IMPP.O): up 10.8% BUZZ-Jumps after announcing buy of 2 product tankers

** Natera (NTRA.O): down 42.1% BUZZ-Plunges on Hindenburg short call

** Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB.O): up 8.3% BUZZ-Surges after changes to clinical programs

** Abbvie Inc (ABBV.N): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gains on resolving arthritis drug litigation in U.S.

** American Airlines Group Inc : up 7.0%

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): up 9.3%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : up 6.0%

BUZZ-U.S. travel stocks surge as Wall St set to bounce back

** AST Spacemobile Inc (ASTS.O): up 36.0%

BUZZ-Shares skyrocket after multi-launch deal with SpaceX

** General Electric : up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $3 bln stock buyback program

** Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N): down 0.4%

BUZZ-Defense stocks lose steam on news of talks between Russia-Ukraine

** Fluent Inc (FLNT.O): up 28.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 revenue, net income rises

** Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE.N): down 20.8%

BUZZ-Plummets as pullback in oil prices dims retail interest

** Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT.O): up 18.3%

BUZZ- Assertio Holdings rises on higher Q4 sales, net profit

** American International Group (AIG.N): up 6.3%

** Prudential Financial (PRU.N): up 4.2%

** Marsh & McLennan (MMC.N): up 4.2%

BUZZ-Major U.S. insurers rise as Treasury yield curve steepens

** Cano Health Inc (CANO.N): up 36.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day after Third Point pushes for sale

** Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST.O): up 5.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership for developing cancer antibodies

** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT.O): up 7.6%

BUZZ-Leaps on reorganization plans, workforce reduction

** Nike Inc : up 5.6%

BUZZ-Climbs as rival Adidas' earnings forecast impresses

** Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI.O): up 5.4%

BUZZ-Berkeley Lights names new CEO, announces CFO departure; shares up

** Ebix Inc (EBIX.O): up 20.9%

BUZZ-Software firm Ebix surges after upbeat Q4 revenue

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

