Nomura appoints Willcox as executive officer, Ashley steps down

A Nomura logo is pictured at the Japanese company's office in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Corp (8604.T) on Wednesday appointed Christopher Willcox as head of its wholesale division and executive officer, effective October 1.

Willcox replaces Steven Ashley who has been appointed chairman of Laser Digital Holdings AG1, Nomura's new digital asset company, the Japanese firm said.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

