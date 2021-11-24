Nordstrom, Gap, HP Inc, Chevron

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as positive labor and consumer data boosted economically sensitive sectors, while major technology shares bounced back from two days of steep losses.

At 12:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.31% at 35,703.24. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.06% at 4,687.76 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was was unchanged at 15,774.755.

BUZZ-Rises on positive safety updates from inherited disorder therapy studies

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Down as France seeks to de-list marketplace Wish

BUZZ-Nordstrom, Gap supply chain woes bring U.S. retailers down

BUZZ-Down after report Apple taps TSMC to make iPhone 5G modem

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results

BUZZ-Westlake Chemical to buy Hexion's epoxy business, shares rise

BUZZ-Extends fall as brokerages cut PTs, Stifel downgrades

BUZZ-Biofrontera U.S. shares jump, Roth initiates with 'buy' rating

BUZZ-Slumps on Q3 results, JPM downgrade

BUZZ-Up on top shareholder's proposal to acquire remaining shares

BUZZ-Israel's Global-e to buy smaller e-commerce rival, shares jump

BUZZ-Surges on deal to take eCombustible Energy public

BUZZ-Jumps after U.S. patent term extension for cancer drug

BUZZ-Rises after UK PM's comment on COVID-19 vaccine

BUZZ-Gains as Canada clears vaccine doses made at Baltimore plant

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.