Nordstrom, Gap, HP Inc, Chevron
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as positive labor and consumer data boosted economically sensitive sectors, while major technology shares bounced back from two days of steep losses.
At 12:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.31% at 35,703.24. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.06% at 4,687.76 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was was unchanged at 15,774.755.
BUZZ-Rises on positive safety updates from inherited disorder therapy studies
BUZZ-Down as France seeks to de-list marketplace Wish
BUZZ-Nordstrom, Gap supply chain woes bring U.S. retailers down
BUZZ-Down after report Apple taps TSMC to make iPhone 5G modem
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results
BUZZ-Westlake Chemical to buy Hexion's epoxy business, shares rise
BUZZ-Extends fall as brokerages cut PTs, Stifel downgrades
BUZZ-Biofrontera U.S. shares jump, Roth initiates with 'buy' rating
BUZZ-Slumps on Q3 results, JPM downgrade
BUZZ-Up on top shareholder's proposal to acquire remaining shares
BUZZ-Israel's Global-e to buy smaller e-commerce rival, shares jump
BUZZ-Surges on deal to take eCombustible Energy public
BUZZ-Jumps after U.S. patent term extension for cancer drug
BUZZ-Rises after UK PM's comment on COVID-19 vaccine
BUZZ-Gains as Canada clears vaccine doses made at Baltimore plant
