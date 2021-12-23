Norway’s pangolin stance spotlights Chinese pharma

A Malaysian pangolin walks past cages containing 45 others as a wildlife officer watches in Kuala Lumpur August 8, 2002. The Malaysian wildlife department on Wednesday seized 37 male and nine female pangolins officials suspected were ready to be smuggled to restaurants in China. Officers arrested two men believed to be part of an international smuggling ring trafficking protected species like pangolins, which are sold for 70 ringgit ($18) per kilo in illegal markets. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund has dumped a tiny stake in $19 billion Yunnan Baiyao (000538.SZ), one of China’s top pharmaceutical companies specializing in so-called traditional Chinese medicine, or TCM, on grounds that the company uses pangolins, a species devastated by Chinese demand for its scales read more . Norway’s Council on Ethics, which makes investment recommendations to the pension fund, said it found Yunnan Baiyao’s use of pangolin unacceptable.

The TCM market, worth an estimated $150 billion, exploded during the pandemic as Beijing endorsed its claims of efficacy treating Covid-19. Global fund managers like Vanguard and BlackRock (BLK.N) have exposure to the sector; shareholders in Hong Kong-listed China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings (0570.HK) include the California Public Employees Retirement System and Quebec’s provincial pension fund, per Refinitiv data.

China has been tightening wild animal protection rules, but controversial animal practices persist. Western pressure might not deter ordinary Chinese people from believing rhinoceros horn is an aphrodisiac, or that pangolin scales treat arthritis, despite little scientific evidence. But a concerted global ESG campaign might convince Beijing, at least, to push for more reform. (By Yawen Chen)

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum

