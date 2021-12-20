Novavax, EV firms, Oil stocks, Biogen

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set for a weak opening on Monday, dragged by concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill.

At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 1.19% at 34,832. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.30% at 4,550.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.50% at 15,551.75.

** Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU.O): down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-China's Futu down after Jefferies slashes PT on regulatory concerns

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Moderna jumps on promising data for booster dose against Omicron

** Carnival Corporation (CCL.N): down 3.0% premarket

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH.N): down 3.8% premarket

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N): down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Cruise stocks fall ahead of Carnival results as onboard cases pose threat

** Rio Tinto plc : down 1.1% premarket

** BHP Group Ltd : down 0.7% premarket

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N): down 2.4% premarket

** Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO.N): down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Copper miners fall as rising Omicron cases, firm dollar weigh on metal prices

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies says inflation, rising fuel costs to hit Delta's earnings, cuts PT

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 2.2% premarket

** Nio Inc (NIO.N): down 1.5% premarket

** Nikola Corporation (NKLA.O): down 3.8% premarket

** Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O): down 3.9% premarket

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): down 3.8% premarket

** Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O): down 2.7% premarket

** Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS.O): down 3.0% premarket

** Xpeng Inc : down 3.1% premarket

** Canoo Inc (GOEV.O): down 5.0% premarket

** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S-listed EV firms slide as White House's spending bill hits roadblock

** Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA.O): up 34.7% premarket BUZZ-Society Pass jumps on initiation into Russell 2000

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): up 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Novavax jumps ahead of EMA panel recommendation for COVID-19 shot

** Fortuna Silver Mines Inc : up 15.2% premarket BUZZ-Fortuna Silver Mines jumps on key green nod from Mexico

** Callon Petroleum Company (CPE.N): down 4.6% premarket

** Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI.N): down 5.1% premarket

** Occidental Petroleum Corporation : down 4.2% premarket

** Devon Energy Corporation (DVN.N): down 3.4% premarket

** Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD.N): down 2.2% premarket

** Schlumberger N.V. (SLB.N): down 2.6% premarket

** Halliburton Company (HAL.N): down 2.9% premarket

** Baker Hughes Company (BKR.O): down 1.4% premarket

** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 2.4% premarket

** Valero Energy Corporation (VLO.N): down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks slide as crude prices decline over 3% on Omicron concerns

** NIKE Inc (NKE.N): down 0.8% premarket

** The Gap Inc (GPS.N): down 2.1% premarket

** Under Armour Inc (UAA.N): down 1.3% premarket

** Crocs Inc (CROX.O): down 1.7% premarket

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.7% premarket

** Best Buy Co (BBY.N): down 1.5% premarket

** Foot Locker Inc : down 0.5% premarket

** Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST.O): down 0.9% premarket

** Macy's Inc (M.N): down 2.4% premarket

** Coty Inc (COTY.N): down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Some U.S. retail and apparel stocks fall on worries of curbs due to Omicron

** Franco-Nevada Corporation : down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-H.C. Wainwright starts coverage on Franco-Nevada with 'buy'

** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI.O): up 17.7% premarket BUZZ-Intra-Cellular rises on expanded FDA nod for antipsychotic drug

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Biogen rises on plans to halve Alzheimer's drug price

** ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHX.O): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-ITHAX Acquisition Corp to take Mondee public via $1 bln merger

** United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O): down 3.0% premarket

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): down 2.3% premarket

** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 2.8% premarket

** Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H.N): down 2.0% premarket

** Marriott International Inc (MAR.O): down 2.2% premarket

** MGM Resorts International (MGM.N): down 2.8% premarket

** Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN.O): down 2.7% premarket

** Las Vegas Sands Corp : down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Travel-related stocks slide on fears of curbs from rapid Omicron spread

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

