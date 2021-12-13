Novavax, Harley-Davidson, Peloton, Arena Pharma

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stocks were set to rise on Monday, led by gains in Apple which neared $3 trillion in market capitalization, while investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting later this week where it will likely signal faster tapering of monetary stimulus.

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.02% at 35,974. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.18% at 4,719.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.36% at 16,388.25.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.