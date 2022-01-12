Novavax, Hyzon Motors, PayPal, Infosys

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after largely in-line consumer prices data eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with big technology stocks leading the gains after a bruising selloff at the start of the year.

At 9:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.32% at 36,244. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.43% at 4,725, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.75% at 15,949.25.

** Ready Capital Corporation (RC.N): down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized share offering

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains for 4th day on fresh revamp strategies

** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Up nearly 1% on $2 billion share buyback, dividend hike

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls as U.S. Medicare plans to cover Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-California reviews Tesla's 'full self driving' test program - report

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains as reports say Hong Kong listing likely in Q2

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-IPhone lead times suggest supply has mostly met demand - Goldman Sachs

** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after pushing first satellite launch date

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Firms after filings show insiders bought shares

** Alcoa Corporation (AA.N): up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Alcoa to benefit from high aluminum prices, EV transition - Jefferies

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O): up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Take-Two rises after BMO upgrades to 'outperform'

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 vaccine authorization in South Korea

** Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN.O): down 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on flagging margin hit, SEC subpoena

** Infosys Limited : up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Hits record high as digital demand fuels earnings

** PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O): down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts to 'hold', slashes PT

** Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N): down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Q4 results miss estimates

** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains as COVID-19 vaccine booster effective against Omicron, Delta in study

** NexGel Inc (NXGL.O): up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day on launching hydrogel patch to treat foot blisters

** Immuron Limited : up 61.1% premarket BUZZ-Set for 3-month high on research contract with U.S. military

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

