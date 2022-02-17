Nvidia, Marathon Oil, Palantir Technologies, Hasbro, Walmart

U.S. stocks slumped over 1% on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings adding to the gloom.

At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.37% at 34,454.66. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.41% at 4,411.92 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.61% at 13,896.159.

** Marathon Oil (MRO.N): up 3.8%

BUZZ-Climbs on upbeat Q4, buyback progress

** Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N): down 20.0%

BUZZ-Sinks to record low after Q4 report, analyst downgrade

** Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N): down 11.7%

BUZZ-Sees weaker margin in 2022, shares drop

** PolarityTE Inc (PTE.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises on fourth U.S. patent

** Baxter International Inc (BAX.N): down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls 3% on weak earnings forecast, Omicron challenges

** Genuine Parts Co (GPC.N): up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises after qtrly results beat

** AppLovin Corp (APP.O): down 7.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles on soft outlook

** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 13.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Co has more growth to deliver as it looks beyond restaurants

** Mediwound (MDWD.O): up 4.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 1-1/2 yrs on U.S. DoD grant for burns treatment

** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises after CEO confirms Ocean SUV production in November

** Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS.O): up 5.1%

BUZZ-Up as COVID therapy shows promise against Omicron in animal studies

** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 7.5%

BUZZ-Falls as crypto exposure worries overshadow strong outlook

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast, hiking share buyback plan

** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): up 2.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Co forming well despite global supply-chain issues

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): up 2.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook, surprise rise in Q4 revenue

** 10x Genomics (TXG.O): down 14.7%

BUZZ-Slumps over 20% on weak earnings, forecast

Broadcom (AVGO.O): down 2.3%

Intel Corp : down 1.7%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O): down 3.1%

Texas Instruments (TXN.O): down 1.6%

Micron Technology (MU.O): down 2.0%

Analog Devices (ADI.O): down 3.1%

BUZZ-Chip stocks down, Nvidia leads the pack

** Hasbro Inc (HAS.O): up 6.0%

BUZZ-Up as activist investor nominates board candidates, urges spin-off

** Fastly Inc (FSLY.N): down 28.5%

BUZZ-Sees worst day on record after weak forecast, PT cuts

** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 3.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Co's order growth continues amid supply chain issues

** DoorDash (DASH.N): up 13.1%

BUZZ-Soars after Q4 revenue tops estimates

BUZZ-Street View: Co has strong growth drivers outside gaming

** TripAdvisor (TRIP.O): down 3.0%

BUZZ-Slides after Q4 revenue misses estimates

** Albemarle Corporation (ALB.N): down 17.7%

BUZZ-Slumps on bleak annual profit outlook

** Amplitude Inc (AMPL.O): down 51.5%

BUZZ-Eyes all-time worst day after weak revenue forecast

** Marin Software (MRIN.O): up 25.2%

BUZZ-Surges on Tiktok integration

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.