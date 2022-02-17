Nvidia, Marathon Oil, Palantir Technologies, Hasbro, Walmart
U.S. stocks slumped over 1% on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings adding to the gloom.
At 10:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1.37% at 34,454.66. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 1.41% at 4,411.92 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.61% at 13,896.159.
** Marathon Oil (MRO.N): up 3.8%
BUZZ-Climbs on upbeat Q4, buyback progress
** Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N): down 20.0%
BUZZ-Sinks to record low after Q4 report, analyst downgrade
** Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N): down 11.7%
BUZZ-Sees weaker margin in 2022, shares drop
** PolarityTE Inc (PTE.O): up 2.0%
BUZZ-Rises on fourth U.S. patent
** Baxter International Inc (BAX.N): down 2.3%
BUZZ-Falls 3% on weak earnings forecast, Omicron challenges
** Genuine Parts Co (GPC.N): up 0.5%
BUZZ-Rises after qtrly results beat
** AppLovin Corp (APP.O): down 7.8%
BUZZ-Tumbles on soft outlook
** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 13.1%
BUZZ-Street View: Co has more growth to deliver as it looks beyond restaurants
** Mediwound (MDWD.O): up 4.3%
BUZZ-Set for best day in 1-1/2 yrs on U.S. DoD grant for burns treatment
** Fisker Inc (FSR.N): up 3.1%
BUZZ-Rises after CEO confirms Ocean SUV production in November
** Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS.O): up 5.1%
BUZZ-Up as COVID therapy shows promise against Omicron in animal studies
** Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.O): down 7.5%
BUZZ-Falls as crypto exposure worries overshadow strong outlook
** Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O): up 3.4%
BUZZ-Up after raising profit forecast, hiking share buyback plan
** Kraft Heinz (KHC.O): up 2.0%
BUZZ-Street View: Co forming well despite global supply-chain issues
** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): up 2.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat profit outlook, surprise rise in Q4 revenue
** 10x Genomics (TXG.O): down 14.7%
BUZZ-Slumps over 20% on weak earnings, forecast
** Hasbro Inc (HAS.O): up 6.0%
BUZZ-Up as activist investor nominates board candidates, urges spin-off
** Fastly Inc (FSLY.N): down 28.5%
BUZZ-Sees worst day on record after weak forecast, PT cuts
** TripAdvisor (TRIP.O): down 3.0%
BUZZ-Slides after Q4 revenue misses estimates
** Albemarle Corporation (ALB.N): down 17.7%
BUZZ-Slumps on bleak annual profit outlook
** Amplitude Inc (AMPL.O): down 51.5%
BUZZ-Eyes all-time worst day after weak revenue forecast
** Marin Software (MRIN.O): up 25.2%
BUZZ-Surges on Tiktok integration
