Oak Street, GIC to buy REIT Store Capital in deal valued at $14 bln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Singapore's GIC and private equity firm Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL.N), will buy commercial real estate investment trust Store Capital Corp (STOR.N) in a deal valued at about $14 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

Store Capital's shares jumped about 21% to $32.50 in premarket trading.

As part of the agreement, Store Capital shareholders will get $32.25 per share in cash, which represents a 20.4% premium to the stock's last close.

The deal agreement has a 30-day "go-shop" period that will expire on Oct. 15, which will allow Store Capital to solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals, the companies said.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

