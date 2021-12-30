Ocugen, Biogen, Immunovant

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-time highs on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States.

At 12:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.07% at 36,514.68. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.11% at 4,798.56 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.54% at 15,850.617.

** Micron Technology (MU.O): down 0.9% BUZZ-Down after warning China's Xian lockdown could cause memory chip delays

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Kroger Co (KR.N): up 0.6% BUZZ-Rises on authorizing $1 bln share buyback plan

** Future FinTech Group (FTFT.O): up 26.0% BUZZ-Surges after announcing new blockchain division

** RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD.N): up 4.9%

BUZZ-Hits record peak on new bid trumping Chatham offer

** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): up 9.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on partner's COVID-19 vaccine data from trial on children

** Immunovant Inc : up 7.0%

BUZZ-Immunovant to start late-stage trial for autoimmune disease drug, shares rise

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.