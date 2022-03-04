Ocugen, Gap, Funko, Smith & Wesson

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday ahead of data expected to show solid jobs growth in February, with deepening fears over the war in Ukraine putting the main indexes on track for weekly declines.

At 7:51 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.97% at 33,410. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.93% at 4,318.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.87% at 13,908.75.

** Intel Corp : down 0.9% premarket

BUZZ-Intel down on PT cuts; brokerages see risk from foundry business

** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): down 28.3% premarket

BUZZ-Ocugen falls as FDA declines to authorize COVID-19 shot for children

** Splunk Inc (SPLK.O): up 2.1% premarket

BUZZ-Splunk rises after disclosing Hellman & Friedman's stake

** Funko Inc : up 15.7% premarket

BUZZ-Funko Inc pops after 'jaw-dropping' Q4 results, annual guidance

** Deutsche Bank AG : down 8.0% premarket

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank drops as it stress tests its Russian tech operations

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O): up 0.3% premarket

BUZZ-Take-Two edges higher as MKM upgrades to 'buy' on Zynga lift

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): down 1.8% premarket

BUZZ-BofA sees 'messy' road ahead for Citigroup, cuts PT

** VanEck Russia ETF (RSX.Z): down 8.3% premarket

BUZZ-Russia-exposed ETF slides as Ukraine crisis wreaks havoc

** McKesson Corp (MCK.N): down 1.5% premarket

** Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N): down 0.4% premarket

BUZZ-Drug distributors 'are cool again' - Baird

** Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI.O): up 3.0% premarket

BUZZ-Puma Biotech gains on upbeat Q4 revenue, net profit

** Sweetgreen Inc (SG.N): up 19.9% premarket

BUZZ-Sweetgreen jumps on Q4 revenue beat, upbeat outlook

** Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc : down 4.1% premarket

** Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (GNK.N): up 0.3% premarket

** International Seaways (INSW.N): up 0.8% premarket

BUZZ-Maritime: Jefferies favours scrubber-equipped vessels in high fuel cost environment

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 3.4% premarket

BUZZ-Broadcom shares up after Q1 results beat, outlook

** Gap Inc (GPS.N): up 6.9% premarket

BUZZ-Gap rises on strong 2022 earnings forecast

** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI.O): down 21.7% premarket

BUZZ-Smith & Wesson sinks after results misfire

Compiled by Ruhi Soni

